Add Ethernet, SD, HDMI, more to your Mac or iPad with this $30 USB-C hub

- Mar. 3rd 2020 6:55 pm ET

$40 $30
AnkerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $29.99 shipped. Down from its regular rate of around $40, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering two USB-A ports, SD/microSD, HDMI, Ethernet, and USB-C Power Delivery passthrough to provide your MacBook or iPad with ample I/O. This is great considering Apple only ships its latest professional devices with USB-C, as many people still rely on HDMI hookups or SD card reading for their daily workflow. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

On a smaller budget? This 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters has USB 3.0 speeds and is a great way to adapt your legacy devices. At $4.50 each when you grab two, they’re a budget-friendly way to hook up things like wireless mice, keyboards, or older adapters.

Speaking of Apple’s latest and greatest, B&H is currently discounting most of the company’s newest computers, including the Mac Pro, Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and more.

Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

  • Massive Expansion: get way more out of your MacBook’s USB-C port, with 4K 30Hz HDMI, high-speed Ethernet, SD/TF card Readers, and 2 USB-A data ports, as well as high-velocity pass-through charging with power delivery.
  • SuperSpeed Transfer: Transfer music, movies, and more in seconds with 5 Gbps data speeds.
  • Power delivery: get a maximum 48W charge for your MacBook while using the hub with a 60W wall adapter (The hub requires 12W for operation).
  • What You Get: Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C PD ethernet hub, travel pouch, welcome, guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

