Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Joe’s New Balance, PUMA, J.Crew, more

Activewear |
- Joe’s New Balance Warehouse Event takes up to 60% off running shoes, apparel, more
- PUMA’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off + extra 20% off your purchase, 2-days only
- Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 75% off select jacket from The North Face, more
- Eastbay offers 25% off orders of $175 with code PLAY25 or 20% off all orders with code PLAY20
- Hanes takes $10 off orders of $50 or more with code SAVE10NOW at checkout
Casual and Formalwear |
- J.Crew takes 30% off vacation packing picks just in time for spring break
- Under $13 snags this top-rated AmazonBasics backpack at its new low, more
- Hautelook’s ECCO Sale offers up to 60% off men’s loafers, dress shoes, more
- DSW takes 30% off boots and booties from Cole Haan, Sperry, Nine West, more
- Herschel’s popular Novel Duffel Bag drops to $62 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $90)
Home Goods and more |
- Let Cuisinart’s Mini-Prep Processor take care of dinner, now $23 (Reg. $40)
- Brita’s 5-cup water filter pitcher drops to a new low of $10 (Reg. $18)
- Upgrade to Calphalon Nonstick Cookware at $108 for today only (Reg. $160+)
- Neato’s laser-guided D4 Robotic Vacuum works with Alexa: $300 (Up to $230 off)
- Ditch keys while Yale’s Touchscreen Passcode Deadbolt is under $92 at Amazon
