Upgrade to Calphalon Nonstick Cookware at $108 for today only (Reg. $160+)

Today only, Woot is offering the 6-piece Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set (2052667) for $107.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This set fetched close to $277 on Amazon for most of 2019 before dropping in price to the $160 range in 2020. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and well under Amazon’s current $144 price tag. This set includes 8 and 10-inch frying pans, as well as 2.5 and 1.5-Qt. pots (lids included). Features include a non-stick interior as well as an oven (up to 450-degrees) and dishwasher-safe design. The interior coating protects against metal utensil scratches and this set will work with electric, gas, and glass top ranges. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

This Calphalon Nylon Egg Whisking Fork and Omelette Turner set is a great add-on for your new cookware, if you don’t need an entire bundle of new cooking utensils. Otherwise just forget the pricey Calphalon pans and opt for this 8-piece AmazonBasics Non-Stick Kitchen Cookware Set at $41.50. Now, they aren’y quite as robust as the Calphalon option, nor do they come with the lifetime warranty and dishwasher-safe rating, but you will be saving a small fortune here.

On top of today’s Gold Box electric kettle sale, you’ll find additional kitchenware/household deals in our Home Goods Guide including coffee makers, tools, and much more.

Calphalon Premier Nonstick Cookware Set:

Included with set: 8″ Fry pan, 10″ Fry pan, 2.5-Qt. Pot with cover, 1.5-Qt Pot with cover

40 percent longer lasting release (vs. Calphalon Classic)

Durable nonstick interior is metal utensil safe

Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup

Oven safe to 450°F

Suitable for gas, electric, and glass top stovetops

