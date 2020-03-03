Capture spring break with Canon’s T7 DSLR + 18-55mm lens: $272.50 (Reg. $399)

6th Avenue Electronics via Google Express is offering the Canon Rebel T7 with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 DC III Lens at $272.70 shipped with the code JQVQRF at checkout. For comparison, B&H sells this same bundle for $399 right now. If you’re looking for a great camera to capture spring break memories with, Canon’s T7 is a fantastic choice. With a 24.1MP sensor and the included 18-55mm lens, you’ll be able to easily capture just about any shot imaginable. Plus, it’s part of Canon’s EF system, which is one of the largest lens mounts around. Rated 4+ stars from 90% of B&H shoppers.

Put some of your savings toward picking up this 128GB SD card. It’s UHS-II-rated, which makes it perfect for using in your cameras now and later thanks to its ability to record 4K footage. Plus, it’s under $40 shipped on Amazon, making it a budget-friendly buy.

Also, a great way to spend some of your savings is to grab this dual battery charger. It includes two extra batteries as well, giving you three when you consider the one that comes in the box. At $20 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation here.

Canon T7 DSLR features:

Compact and capable, the Canon EOS Rebel T7 is a sleek entry-level DSLR featuring versatile imaging capabilities and a helpful feature-set. Incorporating a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4+ image processor, the T7 produces high-resolution stills with notable clarity, reduced noise, and a flexible native sensitivity range from ISO 100-6400 for working in a variety of lighting conditions. The sensor and processor also afford shooting continuously at up to 3 fps for photographing moving subjects, as well as Full HD 1080/30p video recording. Benefitting shooting with the optical viewfinder, a 9-point AF system incorporates a single center cross-type AF point for increased accuracy and focusing speed, and a contrast-detection focusing system offers refined autofocus precision when recording video or photographing in live view. The rear 3.0″ 920k-dot LCD offers a bright, clear image for playback and review, and built-in Wi-Fi with NFC also offers the ability to wirelessly share imagery from your camera to a linked mobile device for instant online sharing.

