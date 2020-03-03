Today, ComiXology has kicked off its most recent sale, this time discounting a selection of graphic novels and single issues centered around magical Marvel titles. Deals start at under $1, and an easy way to get started would be diving into volume one of Jason Aaron’s Doctor Strange at $5.99. Usually fetching $17, today’s offer saves you 65% and matches our previous mention for the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 284-page novel throws you into an action-packed story where Doctor Strange wakes up in a dark world with no memory, spellbooks, or weapons. Head below for other top picks from today’s sale, including additional Doctor Strange comics and more.

Other notable deals include:

For you DC fans, ComiXology is keeping the discounts coming with a sale on novels penned by Tom King. Prices start at under $1 here, and you’ll find a wide range of heroes included in the collection of deals, like Batman, Superman, and more. Check out all of the offers right here.

If today’s sales aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get access to a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% future purchases. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score 1-month for free.

Doctor Strange Vol. 1 synopsis:

Only Doctor Strange can protect our world from the darkness beyond — but every spell he casts comes at a cost! Now witness the full toll taken on Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme as the good Doctor wakes up somewhere very odd, nearly naked, sans spellbooks and weapons and with no memory of how he got there…or why all the monsters are chasing him!

