Let Cuisinart’s Mini-Prep Processor take care of dinner, now $23 (Reg. $40)

Woot is now offering the Cuisinart Mini-Prep Food Processor (DLC-4CHB) for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $40 at Amazon, it goes for slightly more at Home Depot and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is about $5 under the Amazon all-time low as well. Along with the 4-cup capacity, this model’s steel blades are capable of chopping, mixing, and pureeing soft foods as well as grinding tougher ingredients like nuts. Made of BPA-free materials, it has 2-speed options, and simple touchpad controls. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Considering how expensive these things can get, today’s lead deal is easily among the more affordable options out there. Although, the Ninja Express Chop is worth a closer look for smaller operations. It sells for about $19.50 at Amazon and carries stellar ratings from over 5,000 customers. Just note, you’re getting a smaller capacity at 16-ounces, making this option more suitable for lighter meal preparations and the like.

Cuisinart Mini-Prep Food Processor:

Large 4- cup capacity bowl holds more ingredients

Smart power blade; durable, auto-reversing blade chops and grinds to achieve desired consistency

2 speed

Touchpad controls; easy to use chop and grind functions

BPA free; all materials that come in contact with food are BPA free

Easily chops soft foods like veggies and herbs and grinds hard foods like nuts

