Enjoy better sound with these Sony headphones starting at $17

Sony has long been at the cutting edge of audio technology, but the brand comes with a premium. If you want to enjoy Sony sound for less, these open-box deals are worth your attention. Right now, you can save up to 60% on highly-rated Sony headphones at 9to5Toys Specials.

Sony MDR-XB650BT Extra Bass™ Wireless Headphones

According to PCMag, the MDR-XB650BT headphones offer “absolutely thunderous Bluetooth audio” and they are “very comfy” to wear. You get 30 hours of playback on a full charge, and these wireless headphones also support NFC. You even get built-in controls and a mic. Usually $129.99, they are now $59.99 (open box).

Sony ZX110AP Extra Bass™ Headphones with Mic

Rated at 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the ZX110AP headphones offer incredible value for money. They weigh only 4.23 ounces, but you get rich sound thanks to 1.38″ neodymium dynamic drivers. The closed-back design ensures that your tunes don’t escape, and these earphones fold flat for storage. Normally $29.99, they are now just $16.99 (open box).

Sony MDR-XB450AP Extra Bass™ Headphones

With twin 1.18″ drivers and Bass Booster technology, these MDR-XB450AP headphones provide excellent sound quality in a sleek package. You can easily tweak the audio via the companion Smart Key app, while a finely-grooved serrated cable prevents tangles. Originally $79.99, they are now down to $29.99 (open box).

Sony ZX220BT Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

Featuring a lightweight on-ear design and eight hours of battery life, the wireless ZX220BT headphones are great for everyday listening. They have high-quality 1.18″ drivers along with Bluetooth and one-touch NFC connectivity. You also get a mic for hands-free calls. Worth $79.99, they are currently just $34.99 (open box).

NOTE: These products are listed as New Open Box items. New Open Box items are typically considered excess inventory from store shelves. They usually have assorted stickers on the packaging and have been exposed to customer contact. In addition, since most of these items have been returned from retail stores back to the warehouse, the packaging sometimes shows signs of extra handling. These products will go through verification that they are still in new condition and put in clean packaging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!