Hautelook’s ECCO Sale offers up to 60% off men’s loafers, dress shoes, more

- Mar. 3rd 2020 12:00 pm ET

For 3-days only, Hautelook’s ECCO Flash Sale offers up to 60% off men’s shoes. Prices are as marked. Polish your wardrobe with deals on loafers, dress shoes, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. The men’s Classic Leather Moc 2.0 Loafers are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $100, which is $60 off the original rate. These loafers will pair nicely with jeans or slacks alike and its cushioned insole helps to keep you comfortable throughout the day. They’re also great for running out the door with a slip-on design. Head below the jump to score even more deals from Hautelook or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to check out John Legend’s Sperry Collection that offers an array of boat shoes, loafers, and more to update your spring wardrobe.

