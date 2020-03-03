Herschel’s popular Novel Duffel Bag drops to $62 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $90)

Amazon is currently offering the Herschel Novel Duffel Bag in the color black and tan for $62.29 shipped. Regularly priced up to $90, that’s an Amazon all-time low. To compare, Nordstrom currently has the same bag priced at $90. If you’re heading on a spring break trip or just need a new gym bag this is a great option. It’s gender neutral, which means men or women can carry this bag and it features an extra show compartment to keep you other gear protected. It also has a removable shoulder strap and a waterproof exterior for added convenience. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,500 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

With your savings be sure to pick up the Herschel Charlie RFID Wallet in the color black for just $13.84. This wallet is sleek to fit right into your back pocket and it has four card slots to store essentials. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 1,450 reviews.

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag features:

The Novel duffle is an ideal weekender that features a functional side-access shoe compartment, keeping footwear separate and easily accessible.

Main compartment provides lots of space for your gear

Waterproof zipper protects your gear in rainy weather

Removable shoulder strap helps keep your hands free

Internal storage sleeve makes it easy to separate smaller items

