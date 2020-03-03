Sleep in peace with a LectroSound White Noise Machine for $13 (Reg. $20+)

Today only, Woot is offering the LectroSound White Noise Sleep and Relaxation Machine for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $25, it has sold for closer to $20 at Amazon lately where it has never dropped as low as today’s deal. Designed to accomodate distraction-free rest and relaxation, it spits out warm and “truly random” white noise to drown out environmental sounds and the like. It can be powered over any USB port or with the included AC adapter. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,000 fully-rested Amazon customers. More details below.

While this model essentially only offers a variation of white noise, unlike the significantly more pricey LectroFan models, it does have a dial so you can adjust the “warmth” of the output with a blend of both pink and brown noise options.

Outside of some less known brands, today’s deal is the best price we can find on a noise machine of this nature. But if you don’t mind leaving your phone running all night, something like the highly-rated and free Slumber iOS app will get the job done.

LectroSound White Noise Sleep Machine:

LectroSound does one thing, and it does it well: providing white noise for sound masking and promoting better rest, relaxation, and sleep. The tone dial provides precise control of the sound’s warmth across the spectrum of brown, white, and pink variations. You can also adjust the output with the volume control to match the needs of your environment. It’s USB powered and does not include an AC adapter for use with wall outlets.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!