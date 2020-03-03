Magazine subs from $4/yr: Bon Appetit, Arch Digest, Consumer Reports, and more

DiscountMags has now launched its Deals of the Week with a series of notable offers from $4 a year. As usual, there are four specific titles on tap at particularly notable prices. Those include Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Consumer Reports, and Smithsonian magazine. All of the titles in today’s sale ship free, do not include auto renewals, and are at some of the best prices we have tracked all year. Head below for more details.

All of the titles in today’s sale are at the lowest price we can find. But one particular standout here would have to be Bon Appetit magazine at $4 per year. While we do see this regularly $25 per year title drop to $5 in our exclusive offers and weekend sales, today’s price is holiday-worthy. It is also a perfect time to either jump in for the first time or to extend your sub at a discount. Amazon is currently offering this one for $5 per year, but it will auto renew on you at full price if you don’t manually cancel it.

If you prefer to do your reading on a tablet, Amazon’s Kindle E-reader lineup is now on sale from $60 and here are your Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies (Reg. $6). On the comics side of things, we have plenty of offers starting from $1 right now on Marvel novels including Spider-Man, My Hero Academia, and more.

Bon Appetit Magazine:

Bon Appetit magazine appeals to readers who have a passion for cooking and entertaining. It not only provides new ideas for recipes, but also includes information on the latest trends in wine and beer. Every issue gives you a wide array of delectable recipe ideas, family meal planners, tips on healthy eating, cooking tools and advice, and detailed articles covering numerous food topics. Each issue of Bon Appetit magazine appeals to both seasoned cooks and beginners.

