This Nespresso De’Longhi Touch Espresso Machine is up to $260 off today

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Nespresso De’Longhi Lattissima Touch Espresso Machine (EN560B) for $219.99 shipped. Regularly up to $479 at Best Buy, this model has sold for between $250 and $480 at Amazon over the last few months and is now at the best price we can find. This single-serve machine makes espresso the easy way with a one-touch button. It features six different beverage settings including latte, macchiato, cappuccino, hot milk, and an “array of other warm drinks.” A removable water tank and drop tray make for easy clean-up and refill. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You can use your savings to ensure you have some Nespresso coffee capsules on-hand to use in your new machine, or just opt for a more affordable espresso brewer. This De’Longhi 15 BAR Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker is a great alternative at under $82 and will allow you to use any ground espresso beans. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 6,600 Amazon customers.

Check out our video reviews on the Breville Barista Pro and the Wacaco Pipamoka for making a cup of vacuum-brewed coffee on-the-go.

Nespresso De’Longhi Touch Espresso Machine:

Prepare tasty espresso drinks, one cup at a time, with this Nespresso Lattissima Touch single-serve espresso maker. The capsule system takes the guesswork out of measuring beans, and the One Touch technology allows for effortless operation. With six different beverage settings, this Nespresso Lattissima Touch single-serve espresso maker creates latte macchiatos, cappuccino, hot milk and an array of other warm drinks.

