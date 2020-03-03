You might as well give a OXO Pro Fruit/Veggie Y-Peeler a try at $10 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the OXO Good Grips Pro Y-Peeler for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14, today’s deal is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also matching the Amazon all-time low. This model is designed to make short work of everything from tomatoes and peaches, to kiwi and more. It features an extra-hardened Japanese stainless steel blade that will “never rust” with a non-slip handle for safety or choking-up on the grip. Rated 4+ stars from over 780 Amazon customers. More details below.

There are several options out there when it comes to peelers of this nature, but today’s lead deal is certainly among the most affordable. You can save slightly on models from brands you’ve never heard of, but the only real alternative we can find is this Mueller 4-in-1 Swift Julienne Vegetable Peeler at $8 Prime shipped. While its reviews aren’t quite as notable, it is significantly more capable with straight, serrated, and julienne blades in tow.

You’ll some find solid kettle deals in this morning’s Gold Box as well as price drops on Calphalon kitchenware and even more in our Home Goods Guide.

OXO Good Grips Pro Y-Peeler:

Precision ground, extra-hardened stainless steel blade

Longer blade for better maneuvering

Blade is easily replaceable with the OXO Peeler Blade Replacement Cartridge, sold separately

Sharp eyer easily removes blemishes in one scoop

Non-slip, contoured handle for choking up or gripping farther back

