Panasonic’s top-rated AA rechargeable batteries are $15 for an 8-pack

Amazon offers the Panasonic 8-pack of eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries for $15.47 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. For comparison, this bundle sells for $20 or more at other retailers. This is the best price we’ve seen at Amazon in over a year. Discounts are hard to find on Panasonic’s eneloop batteries, so you might as well jump into 2020 with some rechargeables. This bundle includes eight AA rechargeable batteries. I like to use this setup for keeping my Xbox One Elite controller running but it’s great for a number of applications. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Perhaps you’re not ready to pick up this many batteries? Go with a 4-pack instead and save $6. This is a great way to dabble in the Panasonic ecosystem, but of course, be sure to note that you’ll need to pick up a wall charger with any of today’s deals to truly leverage all of the benefits here.

Jump over to our Green Deals roundup for additional markdowns on eco-friendly gear that will not only help save you money, but also cut down on energy usage as well.

Panasonic eneloop Batteries feature:

Recharge up to 2100 times

Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)

2000mAh type, 1900mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery

4 position charger with advanced, individual battery charging, AA and AAA cells

Battery detection technology – automatically shuts off when charging is complete

