Polaroid’s OneStep2 VF retro instant camera is down to $62.50 (Reg. $82)

Amazon is currently offering the Polaroid OneStep 2 VF Instant Camera in coral for $62.40 shipped. Normally selling for $82, today’s offer saves you 24% and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. For comparison, B&H still charges $90 right now. Whether you’re looking for a unique way to capture family get-togethers or phones are banned from gatherings altogether and you need an alternative camera, Polaroid’s OneStep 2 VF has your back. This instant camera comes backed by a 60-day battery life, 41-degree field of view, and retro-inspired design. It’s perfect for adding some vintage-flair into the mix, and who don’t love that. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

A great way to put your savings to use would be grabbing some film for your new instant camera. A pack of color prints will run you $16 at Amazon right now, meaning you’ll only have to spend a fraction of today’s left over cash.

For those who have a DSLR or action cameras, this morning’s SanDisk Gold Box has plenty of ways to grab some extra storage. Deals start at $10, and you can find all of the options right here.

OneStep2 VF Instant Film Camera features:

Take pictures with this OneStep i-Type summer blue camera. The battery lasts up to 60 days, saving you from having to replace them frequently, and the high-quality lens lets you zoom in on subjects. This OneStep i-Type summer blue camera features an intuitive design for ease of use and prints photos on the spot for added convenience.

