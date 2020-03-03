Score a new low on Sennheiser’s HD Wireless ANC Headphones at $100 (50% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Sennheiser HD 4.50 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Having dropped from around $200, you’ll still pay $180 at B&H right now. Today’s offer is $30 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Equipped with NoiseGard Active Noise Cancellation, Sennheiser’s HD 4.50 headphones is said to virtually eliminate unwanted ambient sound. You’re looking at up to 19-hours of battery life on a single charge, which should be enough to keep distracting audio at bay through flights and more. Thanks to proprietary Sennheiser drivers, you’ll be able to enjoy “rich details, vivid, powerful bass, and soaring highs.” Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 4,400 customers.

Alternatively, consider the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $40 instead. This more affordable pair of headphones still gives you a distraction-free listening experience, but at a much less costly price. You won’t get the same build or audio quality as with the option from Sennheiser, but it’s a solid trade-off at just a fraction of the cost.

Want to take the portability of your noice cancelling cans up a notch? Right now we’re seeing Apple’s Airpods Pro at their all-time low of $235. That’s alongside Sony’s Noise Cancelling Earbuds at $198.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 ANC Headphones features:

Shut out the world and immerse yourself in music with these comfortable Sennheiser wireless headphones. Their Bluetooth capability lets you stream from a smartphone or tablet, and their noise-cancelling technology blocks environmental sounds from interfering with your experience. These Sennheiser wireless headphones include integrated microphones so you can use them for cell phone calls.

