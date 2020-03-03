STANLEY’s electric heater warms up to 165-sq. ft. for $27 (Reg. up to $40)

- Mar. 3rd 2020 5:56 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the STANLEY Electric Heater (ST-221A-120) for $27.12 shipped. Going for $40 at Walmart and $33 at Home Depot, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While spring is on the horizon, winter is still in full swing in many parts of the country. That’s where a heater like this comes into play. Using 1500W of power, this heater outputs 5100 BTU of warming potential. This enough to keep a room of up to 165-square feet from getting cold throughout the winter months. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of shoppers.

For something a little smaller, this heater is a great alternative. At $20 Prime shipped, it’s quite a bit below today’s lead deal. However, instead of offering 1500W of power, it maxes out at 950W, providing warmth for a smaller room.

Those on an even tighter budget will want to consider this heater. It’s from Honeywell and provides up to 250W of warming potential, which is a fraction of what we see in today’s lead deal. The one thing to note here is price, as it’s under $16.50 Prime shipped on Amazon, charging you almost 50% less than STANLEY’s.

STANLEY Electric Heater features:

  • POWERFUL: 5100 BTU/1500 Watt/12. 5 amps capacity heats up to 165 sq. feet.
  • VERSATILE: Two (2) heat settings with adjustable thermostat let you choose how much heat you need.
  • FAST HEAT: Heats up in seconds to warm your space.
  • SMALL FOOTPRINT: Compact, space-saving design easily fits on a desk, workbench or anywhere in the home.
  • TAKE IT WITH YOU: Comfortable built-in handle allows for easy carrying.
  • SAFE: ETL Certified, Overheat protection with auto shutoff

Best Amazon Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

