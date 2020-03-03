Star Wars fans should add these three droids to their collection at $2.50 each

Walmart is offering the Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 3-pack of Toy Droid Figures for $7.50 with free in-store pickup. With a list price of $15 at Walmart, third-parties at Amazon charge at least $17 and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically. Avid Star Wars fans won’t want to miss this opportunity to grab R2-D2, BB-8, and D-O figures. Measuring up to 5-inches in height, these figures are perfect additions to any collections. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Is Finn your favorite character? Well, this figure of the iconic hero is yours for under $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. While it doesn’t include three droids, it does give you a blaster and bag which the character wore during the movie for a more memorable experience.

Those who are enamored by anything and everything from a galaxy far, far away will want to check out Meister’s new watches. They’re inspired by the Mandalorian and are made with beskar steel for an authentic experience.

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Droids features:

ICONIC STAR WARS DROIDS FIGURES: This 5-inch scale toy droid action figure 3-pack features iconic Star Wars droid characters R2-D2, BB-8, and D-O from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie

BB-8 TWIST ATTACK: Imagine BB-8 helping his droid friends escape the clutches of the villainous First Order with fun spinning action! Boys and girls ages 4 and up can activate the Galaxy of Adventures BB-8 figure

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!