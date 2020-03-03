Get the Edison look with TP-Link’s Smart Filament LED Bulb on sale for $14

- Mar. 3rd 2020 9:10 am ET

Get this deal
$17 $14
0

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Filament LED KL50 Bulb for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available at Best Buy. Usually fetching $17, today’s offer is the second-best we’ve seen to date and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Differing from the average connected bulb look, TP-Link’s Kasa lights mean you’ll be able to bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your smart home. These bulbs come equipped with support for Alexa and Assistant, all while not needing to be paired with a hub. Connecting over Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to change brightness and more through the smartphone app. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

At the $14 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a smart light bulb from a trusted brand. Most standalone options from companies we can recommend at Amazon sell for $15 or more. Though if you’re looking to expand an existing Zigbee setup, Samsung’s SmartThings Dimmable Light Bulbs are under $10 and are a solid alternative. Though you will miss out on the nifty Edison stylings of the featured deal.

Speaking of TP-Link smart home accessories, right now you can still save 23% on the brand’s Alexa-enabled RGB light strip. Having returned to an all-time low, this will add a pop of color into your space for $54.

TP-Link Smart Filament LED Bulb features:

Enjoy illumination in any room with this TP-Link Kasa filament smart bulb. Integrated Wi-Fi technology lets you pair the bulb with your smartphone to monitor energy consumption, while voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant makes operation simple. This filament smart bulb is a great choice for open or vintage style lighting fixtures and is dimmable to suit a variety of environments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$17 $14
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go