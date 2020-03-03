Get the Edison look with TP-Link’s Smart Filament LED Bulb on sale for $14

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Filament LED KL50 Bulb for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available at Best Buy. Usually fetching $17, today’s offer is the second-best we’ve seen to date and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Differing from the average connected bulb look, TP-Link’s Kasa lights mean you’ll be able to bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your smart home. These bulbs come equipped with support for Alexa and Assistant, all while not needing to be paired with a hub. Connecting over Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to change brightness and more through the smartphone app. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

At the $14 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a smart light bulb from a trusted brand. Most standalone options from companies we can recommend at Amazon sell for $15 or more. Though if you’re looking to expand an existing Zigbee setup, Samsung’s SmartThings Dimmable Light Bulbs are under $10 and are a solid alternative. Though you will miss out on the nifty Edison stylings of the featured deal.

Speaking of TP-Link smart home accessories, right now you can still save 23% on the brand’s Alexa-enabled RGB light strip. Having returned to an all-time low, this will add a pop of color into your space for $54.

TP-Link Smart Filament LED Bulb features:

Enjoy illumination in any room with this TP-Link Kasa filament smart bulb. Integrated Wi-Fi technology lets you pair the bulb with your smartphone to monitor energy consumption, while voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant makes operation simple. This filament smart bulb is a great choice for open or vintage style lighting fixtures and is dimmable to suit a variety of environments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!