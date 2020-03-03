Get a top-rated TRX suspension workout system for $95 (Reg. $150), today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the TRX Suspension Trainer System for $94.95 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $150 and usually sells for that much. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. Train at home or while you travel with the TRX system. It includes anchors, rubber handles, foot cradles and more. Also ships with eight video workouts and a six-month program to get you started. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on suspension training, consider opting for a set of resistance bands instead. This is an easy way to train wherever you are, even at the office! Grab a variety pack for under $10 and get started today.

TRX Suspension Trainer System features:

GET AMAZING RESULTS FAST! For ALL Skill Levels, ALL Health & Fitness Goals! Digital Workouts teach you to rapidly achieve incredible results: Build Muscle, Burn Fat, Strengthen Core, Increase Endurance & Improve Flexibility to Look & Feel Your Best!

MOVEMENT-BASED TRAINING is the Cornerstone of TRX’s Training Philosophy. Practice, Refine & Master 7 Simple Foundational Moves: Push, Pull, Plank, Squat, Lunge, Hinge & Rotate. Develop limitless variations while Progressing at Your Own Speed!

WORKOUT ANYWHERE! TRX easily anchors to doors, rafters or beams at home OR anywhere outdoors to trees, poles or posts! Weighing roughly 1 pound, TRX Travels Light & Fast—and has even been Safety-Tested to Support Up To 350 Pounds of Resistance!

