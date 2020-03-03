Get a top-rated TRX suspension workout system for $95 (Reg. $150), today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the TRX Suspension Trainer System for $94.95 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $150 and usually sells for that much. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. Train at home or while you travel with the TRX system. It includes anchors, rubber handles, foot cradles and more. Also ships with eight video workouts and a six-month program to get you started. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
If you’re not ready to go all-in on suspension training, consider opting for a set of resistance bands instead. This is an easy way to train wherever you are, even at the office! Grab a variety pack for under $10 and get started today.
TRX Suspension Trainer System features:
- GET AMAZING RESULTS FAST! For ALL Skill Levels, ALL Health & Fitness Goals! Digital Workouts teach you to rapidly achieve incredible results: Build Muscle, Burn Fat, Strengthen Core, Increase Endurance & Improve Flexibility to Look & Feel Your Best!
- MOVEMENT-BASED TRAINING is the Cornerstone of TRX’s Training Philosophy. Practice, Refine & Master 7 Simple Foundational Moves: Push, Pull, Plank, Squat, Lunge, Hinge & Rotate. Develop limitless variations while Progressing at Your Own Speed!
- WORKOUT ANYWHERE! TRX easily anchors to doors, rafters or beams at home OR anywhere outdoors to trees, poles or posts! Weighing roughly 1 pound, TRX Travels Light & Fast—and has even been Safety-Tested to Support Up To 350 Pounds of Resistance!
