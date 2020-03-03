The bi-annual Vitra sale is now on at authorized retailers like YLiving. As one of two opportunities each year to save on iconic styles, this is a great chance to outfit your living space with fresh designs. Free shipping is available on nearly everything at YLiving. Head below for all of our top picks.

Vitra is the only authorized manufacturer for the majority of George Nelson’s wildly-popular wall clocks from the mid-1900s. Not sure which one fits your style from today’s selection? I recommend the Sunburst Clock, which is available in a wide range of colors and styles, from $429.25. That’s down from the usual $505 or more price tag and matching the best we’ve tracked.

Another standout decoration is the Eames House Bird for $229.50 in your choice of two finishes. As a comparison, it typically sells for $270. While most readers may be familiar with Ray and Charles Eames because of their iconic Lounge Chair, the House Bird is primarily known as a must-have for any mid-century modern design fan.

One personal favorite from YLiving’s Vitra sale is the full selection of Alexander Girard Wooden Dolls for $144.50 each. Regularly $170, these decorations are typically not included in Herman Miller’s annual sales, making this a rare chance to save on the entire lot.

You can check out the entire Vitra sale at YLiving on this landing page, but be sure to act quickly, as these products typically go to backorder status quickly.

More on George Nelson Wall Clocks:

With the diversity of materials used and their sculptural shapes, George Nelson’s clocks embody the joie de vivre of the 1950s. To this day, his wall clocks remain a refreshing alternative to the usual timekeepers. The Vitra Design Museum presents a re-edition of the designs so cherished by collectors in true to the original form. Vitra Design Museum Collection.

