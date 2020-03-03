Brita’s 5-cup water filter pitcher drops to a new low of $10 (Reg. $18)

Woot is offering the 5-Cup Brita Water Filter Pitcher for $9.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally around $18 on Amazon, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and beats the lowest price it has gone for there by $3.50. If your fridge doesn’t have a built-in water filter, then this pitcher is perfect. It purifies up to 5-cups of water at a time and easily fits in your fridge to stay cool. Plus, each filter can last for up to 40-gallons of water, which is enough to replace “up to 300 standard 16.9-oz. bottles.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With your savings, grab this replacement filter. It’s designed to be used after 40-gallons of water have gone through your Brita, allowing you to purify up to the equivalent of 600 bottles. So, at under $7 Prime shipped, it’s a must-have if you pick up today’s lead deal.

When it comes to water filters, this is about as budget-friendly as it gets. You can get a 7-cup PUR water filter pitcher for $15 on Amazon, for comparison.

Brita Water Filter features:

SMALL WATER PITCHER: This small, plastic water filtration pitcher is easy to pour and refill. The space efficient pitcher fits perfectly on refrigerator shelves and is great for families. Height 9.8″; Width 4.45″; Length/Depth 9.37″; Weight 1.39 pounds

CLEANER AND GREAT TASTING: The BPA free Brita filter reduces chlorine (taste and odor), copper, mercury, zinc and cadmium impurities found in tap water for cleaner great tasting water. *Substances reduced may not be in all users’ water

FILTER CHANGE REMINDER: For optimum performance, a helpful status indicator on your filtered water pitcher notifies you when your water filter needs to be replaced

