Amazon 1-day Apple Health/Google Fit smart scale sale from $29 (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 40% off a series of smart Bluetooth scales. One standout for the bunch is the Yunmai Bluetooth 4.0 Smart Scale and Body Fat Monitor for $42.99 shipped. Regularly $55, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and one of the best we have seen. This model can track 10 different body measurements including body fat, BMI, muscle, hydration, bone mass, and more. All of which is stored inside the Yunmai app which syncs with Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit setups so you can use the data in collaboration with your other devices/fitness gear. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More smart scale deals below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the smaller Yunmai Smart Scale at $28.99. It is essentially the same, but comes in a tighter form-factor at about half the weight. So while it is less robust overall, it will fit in tighter spaces easier and save you some cash.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for additional smart scale options. Or just go check out this deal on Anker’s Apple Health-compatible Smart Scale while it’s down at $17 (45% off).

