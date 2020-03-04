Keep your dog contained with an extra tall pet gate for $65 shipped (Reg. $85)

- Mar. 4th 2020 4:36 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the North States MyPet Extra Tall Petgate Passage Gate for $64.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $85, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This gate is great for keeping your pet contained in a certain area and it has a lock for convenience. It also has a small cut out for little animals to easily access through the door. The gate features a black metal that will pair nicely with an array of home decor, as well. Rated 4/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below to find even more deals.

With your savings keep your dog occupied with the KONG Classic Dog Toy in the size medium for $11. The kong lets them dig for a treat and can keep them busy for hours. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 15,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

North States Tall Passage Gate for Pets features:

  • Keep your pet contained and your home safe with this extra tall pressure mounted gate that’s easy to install and doesn’t require additional hardware or tools.
  • This gate features a door with a large, one-hand operated handle and a smaller pet door that swings freely or locks for containment with the grip-n-twist latch.
  • The MyPet Extra-Tall Petgate Passage is made of heavy-duty metal and features an attractive Matte Bronze finish that compliments any decor.
  •  The gate is easy to open and latches close with one soft push.

