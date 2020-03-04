Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerCore+ USB-C PD Power Bank 50% off, more

- Mar. 4th 2020 10:33 am ET

0

AnkerDirect via Amazon currently offers its PowerCore+ 19000 USB-C PD Hybrid Portable Charger for $59.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Good for a straight 50% discount, today’s offer saves you $60 and matches our previous mention from October for the all-time low. Sporting a 19200mAh internal battery, this power bank is more than capable of handling all your on-the-go charging needs. PowerCore+ can top off an iPhone over eight times, or refuel a MacBook Pro entirely once. Its equally capable on the ports side of things, thanks to being armed with a 27W USB-C output alongside dual 2.4A USB-A slots. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Our most versatile portable charger yet, combining technologies and functions to conquer the limits of your mobile devices.Power up your USB-C phones, tablets, and laptops with the Power Delivery port, and provide a tailored, high-speed charge to your other devices with Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ and PowerIQ 2.0 technologies.

Attach to your computer to enter Hub Mode, which lets you sync data and use USB peripherals on the go. The high-speed USB-C charging port is optimized to fuel full-speed charging for MacBooks. You’ll wonder how you ever spent so much time tethered to the wall.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

