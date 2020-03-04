Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerCore+ USB-C PD Power Bank 50% off, more

AnkerDirect via Amazon currently offers its PowerCore+ 19000 USB-C PD Hybrid Portable Charger for $59.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Good for a straight 50% discount, today’s offer saves you $60 and matches our previous mention from October for the all-time low. Sporting a 19200mAh internal battery, this power bank is more than capable of handling all your on-the-go charging needs. PowerCore+ can top off an iPhone over eight times, or refuel a MacBook Pro entirely once. Its equally capable on the ports side of things, thanks to being armed with a 27W USB-C output alongside dual 2.4A USB-A slots. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Our most versatile portable charger yet, combining technologies and functions to conquer the limits of your mobile devices.Power up your USB-C phones, tablets, and laptops with the Power Delivery port, and provide a tailored, high-speed charge to your other devices with Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ and PowerIQ 2.0 technologies.
Attach to your computer to enter Hub Mode, which lets you sync data and use USB peripherals on the go. The high-speed USB-C charging port is optimized to fuel full-speed charging for MacBooks. You’ll wonder how you ever spent so much time tethered to the wall.
