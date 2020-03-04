Get Aukey’s USB-C SD reader, USB hub, or autofocus webcam from $7

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its Aluminum 7-Port USB 3.0 Data Hub for $19.79 Prime shipped with the code 6F8S9JSB at checkout. Down from its $36 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If there’s something that every computer lacks in, it’s available USB ports. This hub provides an additional seven to any computer through a single cable. Plus, the 30W adapter offers 2.5A charging speeds to ensure your connected devices are properly powered. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more deals from just $7.

Other Aukey peripherals on sale:

Now, today’s lead deal uses the older USB-A technology to hook up to your computer. However, don’t let that get you down. For just $9 Prime shipped, you can get a 2-pack of USB-A to USB-C adapters to hook the USB hub up to your MacBook or iPad with ease.

Aukey USB Hub features:

Easy Expansion : Connect peripherals like mice, keyboards, flash drives, card readers, or an external hard drive to your laptop or desktop computer

SuperSpeed Data Transfer: Blue USB 3.0 ports transfer photos, videos, and music at up to 5Gbps; 10x faster than USB 2.0

Powered Hub: 30W (12V 2.5A) AC power adapter ensures safe & steady data transfer for all connected devices (hub not designed for device charging)

Slim & Sleek: Modern design with silver brushed aluminum body perfectly matches current computers and enhances any setup

