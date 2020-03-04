Bella’s Pro 6-Slice Toaster Oven is also an air fryer, now at $60 (Reg. $130)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Pro Series 6-Slice Toaster Oven Air Fryer (90082) for $59.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up at $130, this Best Buy exclusive is now matching our previous deal price and is at the lowest total we can find. While even at $60 this is a somewhat pricey toaster oven solution, keep in mind, this model also provides you with air frying technology alongside the usual countertop cooker options. It has nine pre-programmed cooking settings including baking, broiling, warming, convection, and more. Large enough to cook a 12-inch pizza or 6-slices of bread, it also ships with the crumb tray, wire grill, bake pan, and air frying basket. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you’re paying a bit of premium for this particular model due to the built-in air frying capabilities. But if you already have an air fryer or just aren’t interested, there are basic toaster ovens for much less. This highly-rated and best-selling model from Black+Decker is currently on sale for $40 if a smaller, 2-slice $24 model won’t cut it for you.

Along with today’s 50% price drop on the NutriNinja Rx blender, our Home Goods Guide has plenty of deals for around the house today.

Bella Pro Series 6-Slice Toaster Oven Air Fryer:

Master hearty brunch recipes with this six-slice Bella Pro digital toaster oven. Nine preprogrammed cook functions provide optimal settings for baking, broiling and warming various dishes, and the convection option and quartz and steel heating elements help achieve efficient, evenly cooked results. The 24L capacity of this 1800W Bella Pro digital toaster oven accommodates a 12-inch pizza.

