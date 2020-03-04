Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Merrell Clearance, Fossil’s Spring Edit, Eastbay, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Merrell cuts an extra 15% off all sale items: Sneakers, hiking sandals, vests, more
- Eastbay takes 20% off sitewide or 25% off orders of $175: Nike, adidas, more
- Foot Locker offers 20% off orders $50 and 25% off purchases of $200 with code MARCH20 or MARCH25
- Under Armour offers the Playoff Polo 2.0 Shirt for $49 (Reg. $65)
- Marmot takes 50% off all sale items + an extra 20% off your order with code SALE20 at checkout
Casual and Formalwear |
- Fossil’s Spring Edit offers 40% off select watches, wallets, more + free shipping
- Update your denim with up to 70% off Lucky Brand, 7 For All Man Kind, more
- Lands’ End takes 30% off full-price styles to elevate your spring wardrobe
- Jos. A. Bank takes up to 75% off suits, dress shirts, outerwear, more from $19
- GAP 48-Hour Flash Sale offers 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase
Home Goods and more |
- Amazon 1-day Apple Health/Google Fit smart scale sale from $29 (Up to 40% off)
- Home Depot offers Ryobi 2-tool Combo Kit with drill + saw for $99
- Outfit your office with a standing desk at up to 34% off priced from $65
- KitchenAid’s modern dish rack is a kitchen must at $46 (Reg. $60)
- Prevent stubbed toes with four Anker eufy Plug-in Night Lights at under $11
