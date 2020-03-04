Amazon offers the CamelBak HydroBak 50-Oz. Hydration Pack in Black for $34.98 shipped. Typically selling for $50, a price reflected by other colors at Amazon right now, it just dropped to $46. Today’s offer slashed off an extra 24%, marking a new all-time low in the process. With a 50-ounce capacity, the CamelBak HydroBak is a must-have for outdoor activities come spring and summer. Sure that seems far away right now, but you’ll be glad you scored this off-season discount once warmer weather rolls around. It features a lightweight design, an ergonomic handle for easy refilling, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 695 customers. More details below.

With plenty of cash left over from today’s CamelBak HydroBak deal, a great way to use your savings is picking up the CamelBak Eddy+ Waterbottle for $12 at Amazon. While the hydration pack is surely the right choice to bring on runs and the like, having a water bottle at your disposal for other workouts is a must, too. Over 2,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Speaking of fitness-released gear, no workout is compete without a smartwatch to track it. Regardless of if you’re in the iOS or Android ecosystem, we’re tracking some deals to keep you covered on future workouts. Amazon is clearing out Apple Watch Series 4 inventory with up to $150 in savings to be had, while Samsung’s Galaxy Smartwatch is down to $280.

CamelBak HydroBak features:

Even those shorter cycling adventures require a constant supply of fresh water to maintain hydration and improve performance. The serious cyclist understands this and seeks out a minimalist hydration backpack that is lightweight and comfortable yet provides enough space for essentials. For those in search of a lightweight backpack with an easy to use hydration supply, CamelBak offers the perfect solution. The CamelBak HydroBak is the go-to hydration system for cyclists. Its lightweight design allows you to pack lighter, ride faster, and maintain hydration for two hours.

