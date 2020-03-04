CRAFTSMAN’s 22-Pc. Drill/Driver Bit Set is worth $6 at Amazon (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 22-piece Drill/Driver Bit Set (964074) for $6.05 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s about 30% off what it’s been averaging there and is within $1.50 of the lowest price we have tracked. This set is comprised of six drill bit sizes, 14 driver tips, and more. Each piece has its own dedicated space inside of the included protective case. This level of organization should make it much easier to find the piece needed for the job at hand. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Shave another $1 off today’s spending when you opt for Black & Decker’s Screwdriving Bit Set for $5. While it only has 10-pieces, each bit is double-sided and tips range from Phillips to slotted and square to star.

Oh, and while you’re at it, yesterday’s deal on STANLEY’s electric heater may help you get a jump start on those springtime projects. Priced at $27, it is capable of heating up 165-square feet, making it a solid option for a wide range of setups.

CRAFTSMAN 22-piece Drill/Driver Bit Set features:

1/4 in. Speed-lok connector

6 popular drill sizes

Popular assortment of driver bits

Magnetic bit holder

Made in the USA

