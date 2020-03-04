Dell’s Inspiron 14 packs a Ryzen 7 CPU for $500 (Reg. $930), more

Dell is offering its all-new Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 Laptop with 2.3GHz Ryzen 7/8GB/512GB for $499.98 shipped with the code LTINSP1453AFF at checkout. Down from its $930 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a 512GB NVMe SSD, this laptop offers plenty of speedy storage to keep your documents, programs, and the like ready to go at any time. The 2-in-1 design is perfect for those on-the-go, as it can act as a tablet or laptop depending on which way you fold it. Plus, the Ryzen 7 processor offers more than enough processing power for daily tasks. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Other PCs on sale:

SkyTech Blaze II Gaming Desktop: $660 (Reg. $750) | Amazon, Newegg 3.4GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/500GB GTX 1660 GPU

(Reg. $750) | Amazon, Newegg Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop: $1,400 (Reg. $2,350) | Dell w/ code AW950OFF 2.6GHz i7/16GB/1TB RTX 2070 GPU

(Reg. $2,350) | Dell

Use a bit of your savings from either laptop above to grab this carrying bag. It’s available for around $18 Prime shipped and has enough room to keep your laptop, charger, mouse, and more organized when you’re traveling.

Dell Inspiron 14 features:

Adjustable modes: With four flexible modes your 2-in-1 is designed for ultimate convenience—laptop for typing, tablet for drawing or writing with the available Premium Active Pen and tent or media modes for easy entertainment and gaming in small spaces.

