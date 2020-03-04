Fellowes paper/card shredders on sale from $28.50 at Amazon (20% off), more

- Mar. 4th 2020 8:13 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off Fellowes shredders and bankers boxes. You can now score the Fellowes Powershred P-30C Cross-Cut Shredder for $28.56 shipped. Regularly between $36 and $45 over the last year on Amazon, today’s deal is a new all-time low and the best we can find. This personal use shredder can take care of up to six sheets of paper at once (creates 5/32 x 1-1/2-inch cross-cut particles) as well as staples, paper clips, and plastic credit cards. It features a 4-gallon bin with an easy lift-off head and safety lock that disables the shredder when not in use. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 950 Amazon customers. More deals below.

Today’s lead deal is easily among the most affordable paper shredders out there. Even the entry-level AmazonBasics 6-Sheet Cross-Cut Paper Shredder sells for $32.50. Outside of doing it yourself with a decent pair of scissors, this is about as affordable as it gets right now on a highly-rated model.

However, you’ll also want to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box sale for additional models including hundreds of dollars off business-grade shredders. You’ll also find some of those organizational bankers boxes in packages of 12 from $36.

Fellowes Powershred Cross-Cut Shredder:

  • Patented Safety Lock disables shredder for added safety protection
  • Shreds 6 sheets per pass into 5/32” x 1-1/2” cross-cut particles (security level P-4)
  • Also safely shreds staples, paper clips and plastic credit cards
  • Shreds for up to 3 minutes before a 40 minute cool down period is needed

