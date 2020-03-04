Amazon is offering the Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit for $22.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. With this Kano coding kit, you’ll be ready to pair and code from an iPad, Mac, Windows 10 devices, and more. As you get the hang of it, the included motion-sensing beacon will be able to detect and react to 3D hand motions. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers. Have a look at our release coverage to learn more. Continue reading to find yet another kit on sale.

We also spotted the Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit for $21.31 Prime shipped from Amazon. This deal offers a savings of $8+ off recent pricing there and is within $3 of the lowest Amazon price we have seen. If Star Wars isn’t your thing, this kit could be a better fit. It takes queues from Frozen 2, allowing participants to do a wide range of activities including throw snowballs, make fractals, conjure an ice palace, and more. As with the Star Wars kit above, this too is very approachable with no prior coding skills required. Rated 4/5 stars.

With all the tapping, swiping, and typing that’s going to happen on your iPad, a smart way to spend today’s savings is on Endust Screen Wipes for $5. These aim to remove “all dirt, dust, and fingerprints,” leaving you with a clean surface that’s free of streaks.

Kano Star Wars The Force features:

Build a sensor – detect 3D hand motions. Four powerful light beams. Learn how it works as you build. Tablet not included.

Play with force powers – Swing light sabers, force push Stormtroopers, pilot X-wings.

Make your own stories – make BB-8 fly, fill the Falcon with Porgs, levitate baby Yoda. Hundreds of characters, weapons, starships, and planets.

