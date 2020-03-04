Up your coffee game with this 6-cup pour-over brewer from just $6 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Melitta 6-Cup Pour-over Coffee Brewer with Glass Carafe for $6.29 Prime shipped. However, opting for Subscribe and Save drops it to $6.07 Prime shipped. Just remember to cancel your subscription prior to it shipping in 30-days in order to avoid being charged a second time. Regularly up to $13, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. The only thing better than a good cup of coffee is a low-cost cup that’s still great. Pour-over is designed to help you pull more flavor out of the beans you already use, and this brewer is no exception. You’ll get the filter basket as well as a 6-cup glass carafe, giving you everything required to enjoy a great cup of coffee in the morning. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 11-ounce can of Folgers. A pour-over brewer is great to use with artisan coffee, sure, but it also works fantastic with what we all grew up on just the same. Plus, at just $3 for the can, it’s a no-brainer buy if you need some extra coffee around the house.

However, spend a few bucks more to get a fantastic cup of joe. My wife’s favorite blend is the New England Coffee Chocolate Cappuccino. At right around $4 on Amazon, it’s another great buy with today’s lead deal, as you’ll have a fantastic cup of coffee waiting after just a few minute’s worth of work.

Melitta Pour-over Brewer features:

Coffee aficionados agree that pour-over brewing makes the best coffee

Brew coffee at the perfect temperature and regulate the flow of water with optimal turbulence of coffee grounds for ideal coffee extraction

Pour-over brewing was invented by Melitta Bentz in 1908

Uses Number 4 Size Melitta cone shaped filters; The 36oz only has markings to the 4 Cup line.

