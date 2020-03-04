This all-in-one grooming kit has a shaver, manicure set, more at $30 (50% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 14-piece Barbasol Rechargeable Wet/Dry Electric Shaver Grooming Kit for $29.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $60 at Best Buy, this is up to 50% off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. For comparison, you’ll find a similar 11-piece set at Walmart selling for $38. This grooming and shaving kit has everything you need including the wet/dry shaver, an adjustable beard trimmer attachment, nail cleaning/clipping kit, shaving cream, and an ear/nose trimmer. All packed inside a handy travel bag, you’ll also find some tweezers and a body grooming blade attachment with safety guard. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s all-in-one grooming kit is $5 under the price of the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade shaving system. And it doesn’t include half the extras you’ll find in today’s lead deal. While there are some shavers from lesser known brands for under $30 out there, a great alternative to today’s full-body kit would be the 13-piece Philips Norelco Multigroom All-In-One Series set at under $20. You won’t get the manicure kit or the shaving cream, but you will find an extensive array of attachments including a nose and ear trimmer. It is also an Amazon best-seller that carries a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 customers.

Barbasol Rechargeable Wet/Dry Electric Shaver Kit

Maintain your facial hair with this Barbasol Power Blade gift set. The rechargeable stainless steel razor offers a close and smooth shave, trim and edge, while the adjustable beard trimmer supports precise styling. This Barbasol Power Blade gift set includes a nail kit, nose trimmer, body-grooming blade attachment and shaving cream for a well-rounded regimen.

