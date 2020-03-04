Save 50% on Mint Mobile’s 8GB 4G starter kit at Best Buy, now just $30

Best Buy is offering the Mint Mobile 3-month Starter Kit with 8GB of 4G LTE for $30 with free in-store pickup. For comparison, it has a list price of $60 and third-parties at Amazon charge right around $50 for this kit right now. However, do keep in mind that after you pick up this starter kit, the 8GB plan will only cost you $20 per month to maintain. Mint Mobile runs off of T-Mobile’s towers, providing you with great coverage at affordable prices. This starter kit comes with a 3-sized SIM card that works in just about any device, 8GB of 4G LTE data, and unlimited calls and texts. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more about Mint Mobile here.

Today is a great day to consider switching to Mint, especially since you can pick up an unlocked iPhone 6S for just $80 right now. Just know that this sale ends at midnight, so if you’re wanting to completely ditch your old carrier, this unlocked iPhone plus Mint Mobile is a great way to do so.

Not sure if Mint is right for you? Well, this starter kit is under $1 on Amazon. It only provides 100MB of 4G LTE data and 100 texts/100 calls, but it’s a great way to give the service a try at a low cost before diving into a higher-tier plan.

Mint Mobile features:

3 months of unlimited talk & text + 8GB of 4G LTE data per month delivered on the nation’s fastest, most advanced LTE network

3-in-1 SIM card includes standard, micro, and nano sizes for that perfect, Cinderella-like fit

With our Bring Your Own Phone program, you can get Mint Mobile service on your current device

Give Mint Mobile the proverbial test drive with our 7-day money back guarantee

C’mon, aren’t you dying to use the phone plan with a cute little fox on everything?

