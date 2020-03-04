Save 50% on Mint Mobile’s 8GB 4G starter kit at Best Buy, now just $30

- Mar. 4th 2020 11:50 am ET

Get this deal
$60 $30
0

Best Buy is offering the Mint Mobile 3-month Starter Kit with 8GB of 4G LTE for $30 with free in-store pickup. For comparison, it has a list price of $60 and third-parties at Amazon charge right around $50 for this kit right now. However, do keep in mind that after you pick up this starter kit, the 8GB plan will only cost you $20 per month to maintain. Mint Mobile runs off of T-Mobile’s towers, providing you with great coverage at affordable prices. This starter kit comes with a 3-sized SIM card that works in just about any device, 8GB of 4G LTE data, and unlimited calls and texts. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more about Mint Mobile here.

Today is a great day to consider switching to Mint, especially since you can pick up an unlocked iPhone 6S for just $80 right now. Just know that this sale ends at midnight, so if you’re wanting to completely ditch your old carrier, this unlocked iPhone plus Mint Mobile is a great way to do so.

Not sure if Mint is right for you? Well, this starter kit is under $1 on Amazon. It only provides 100MB of 4G LTE data and 100 texts/100 calls, but it’s a great way to give the service a try at a low cost before diving into a higher-tier plan.

Mint Mobile features:

  • 3 months of unlimited talk & text + 8GB of 4G LTE data per month delivered on the nation’s fastest, most advanced LTE network
  • 3-in-1 SIM card includes standard, micro, and nano sizes for that perfect, Cinderella-like fit
  • With our Bring Your Own Phone program, you can get Mint Mobile service on your current device
  • Give Mint Mobile the proverbial test drive with our 7-day money back guarantee
  • C’mon, aren’t you dying to use the phone plan with a cute little fox on everything?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$60 $30
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide