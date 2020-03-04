Home Depot offers Ryobi 2-tool Combo Kit with drill + saw for $99

- Mar. 4th 2020 3:41 pm ET

$99
Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V 2-tool Cordless Combo Kit for $99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $129 and has most recently trended around $120. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the second-best price we’ve tracked. Ryobi includes a drill and circular saw with this bundle. Buyers will also receive two 1.5Ah batteries, a wall charger, and a carrying case to keep all your gear organized. With warmer weather on the horizon, those DIY tasks on your list may require a few new tools. This bundle will certainly fit the bill. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 300 Home Depot reviewers.

Put your savings to work and grab the DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $20. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

Ryobi 2-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Circular Saw, (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag. The ONE+ Drill/Driver features a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The ONE+ Circular Saw features front pommel handle for 2-handed operation and a left side blade for better cutline visibility. The included batteries and charger are compatible with all RYOBI ONE+ tools. Best of all, it’s a part of the RYOBI ONE+ World’s Largest 18-Volt Tool System.

