TaoTronics 4L Mist Humidifiers on sale at Amazon from $30 (Reg. up to $59)

Amazon is now offering the TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier in black for $32.99 shipped. Regularly listed between $40 and $59 over the last 3-months, today’s deal is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This 4-liter model is designed to tackle rooms up to 430-square feet in size with adjustable mist output. It can run uninterrupted for between 12 and 50-hours depending on your personal settings and features an auto shut-off for safety purposes. The “big opening” on the water tank makes for easy cleaning and refills as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Although, you might want to consider this deal we spotted at Amazon on the white baby model from TaoTronics instead. It is currently on sale for $29.99 shipped, down from the usual $40+, and features a nearly identical feature set. However, this particular model is a bit quieter so as to not interrupt the baby’s precious sleep time and you might prefer that as well. It is rated at 27dB compared to the lead deal’s 35dB operation volume and carries the same ratings.

While we are talking newborns, you won’t want to miss this morning’s Honest Company Gold Box sale. Whether you’re welcoming a young one in to the family or someone you know is, this sale is filled with amazing products and gift sets from $5.50. We also saw this 2-pack of baby teethers drop just $8 Prime shipped after Bentley unveiled its new Centennial Stroller Trike.

TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier:

Tackles Large Spaces: Delivers long-range mist via the 360° rotatable nozzle at a height of up to 2ft to efficiently moisturize a room size of 20-40m² / 215-430ft².

Best for Bedrooms: Moisturizes the air at a low noise level of just 35dB ensuring you get a more restful sleep.

Large Capacity Tank: Holds an impressive 4L of water, adjust the mist output between 60-300 ml/h to refresh any room uninterrupted for between 12-50 hours.

Easy to Clean: A big opening of the water tank makes it super easy to clean, ensures healthy air for your family.

