Amazon shaves $40 off the Yale Assure Smart Lock with Z-Wave, now $159

Amazon is offering the Yale Assure Smart Lock with Z-Wave (YRD226ZW2619) for $159 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is an Amazon offer that we’ve tracked having been beat just twice in over a year. This smart lock leverages both traditional keys and passcodes for entry. Up to 250 entry codes can be programmed, paving the way for close family and friends to have their own custom codes. Compatibility with Ring Alarm, Samsung SmartThings, Wink, ADT and others ensure that you’ll be ready to embrace a wide variety of smart home platforms. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Pair today’s upgrade with a $20 Yale Edge Keowee Lever to fully-finish off your project. This handle installs easily and its mounting screws are concealed to deliver a seamless and sophisticated look.

Haven’t had your fill of smart home gear? Well it just so happens that Aqara’s lineup of sensors, smart plugs, and more are priced from $14. These work with HomeKit, making this sale great for those that prefer Apple’s ecosystem.

Yale Assure Smart Lock features:

Unlock by entering your 4-8 digit PIN code on the backlit, touchscreen keypad, with the physical key, or through your smart home app

Works with Z-Wave smart home or alarm systems including SmartThings, Wink, Vera, Honeywell and Iris.

Replaces existing deadbolt with just a screwdriver, requires a face bore hole of 2-1/8″, backset of 2-3/8″ or 2-3/4″, fits on standard doors 1 3/4″ to 2 1/4″ thick.

