Airthings Wave Plus air monitor tracks toxins, more: $161 (Reg. $230, new low)

Airthings is offering its Wave Plus Indoor Air Quality Monitor for $160.99 shipped with the code WAVEPLUS at checkout. Down from its $230 going rate at Amazon, this beats our last mention by over $33 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With the ability to track radon, TVOCs, carbon dioxide, humidity, temperature, and air pressure, this monitor is a must-have for any modern smart home. You can set up notification alerts so you know exactly when a specific toxin or measurement is on the rise or fall, keeping you updated on what’s happening within your home. Plus, Alexa and Assistant compatibility are in tow here, ensuring you can check on different measurements with a simple voice command. Rated 4/5 stars.

Want to combine multiple smart home devices into one? Well, the Awair Glow C does just that. It’s an air quality monitor (for TVOCs, humidity, and temperature), a smart plug, and a night light wrapped up in one single $89 package. Not sure about the Awair Glow C? Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Are radon, CO2, and air pressure not a requirement for your monitoring setup? Well, the Airthings Wave Mini is a great alternative. You can get one for under $74 at Amazon right now, which saves you over 50% compared to the deal featured above. Want to learn more about Wave Mini? Well, our announcement coverage lays it all out for you.

Airthings Wave Plus features:

Airthings Wave Plus is the first ever smart indoor air quality monitor with radon detection, designed for homes and all populated spaces. A clean air detector enabling you to gain full visibility into six factors; radon, airborne chemicals (TVOCs), carbon dioxide (CO2) humidity, temperature and air pressure. Battery operated allowing you to install anywhere, with 16 months battery life using Bluetooth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!