Amazon currently offers two of its Fire HD 8 16GB Tablets in a variety of colors for $109.99 shipped when adding two to your cart. Normally fetching $80 each, today’s offer saves you $50 overall and brings the individual price of each tablet to within $5 of the all-time low. Upgrade to the 32GB version for $170 for the pair, down from $220. Featuring an 8-inch HD display, Fire HD 8 sports hands-free access to Alexa, as well as up to 10-hours of battery life. Whether you’re looking for an affordable device to give to your kids, or something to relax and watch content on in bed, then Fire HD 8 is up to the task. There’s also 2MP front and rear-facing cameras. With over 50,000 customers having left a review, Amazon’s tablet carries a 4.3/5 star rating. More below.

If neither of the two featured storage tiers seem like a good fit for your use cases, then there’s one more feature on the Fire HD 8 you should know about. A built-in microSD card slot allows for expandable storage, which tops out at 400GB. So with your savings, it’s a solid and forward-thinking idea to grab Samsung’s 128GB MicroSDXC Evo Card for $20 at Amazon. Whether you’ll want to stock up on movies and shows to watch, or have some other use in mind, extra storage is always a perk.

Those in the Apple ecosystem may find that the Fire HD 8 lacks the kind of first-party integration they’re used to. If that’s the case for you, then it’s worth checking out this 10.5-inch iPad Air discount we just spotted. At $99 off, Amazon has returned the tablet to its all-time low.

Fire HD 8 Tablet features:

Enjoy your entertainment with a fast 1.3 GHz quad-core processor. Fire HD 8 offers 50% more RAM than Fire 7 for faster performance. Fire HD 8 features a 1280 x 800 high-definition display with over a million pixels (189 ppi) and a bright, vivid picture. Enjoy movies and games in a crisp, clear HD resolution, with less glare and more brightness thanks to a stunning IPS (in-plane-switching) LCD display.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!