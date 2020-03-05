Banana Republic takes 40% off your purchase, today only with deals from $20

Today only, Banana Republic takes 40% off your purchase, no code needed. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Athletic Tapered Rapid Movement Denim Jeans for men. These jeans are on sale for $77, which is down from its original rate of $129. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and can easily be dressed up or down. This style has a stylish modern hem that can easily be rolled to show off your spring shoes as well. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!