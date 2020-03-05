Make your own beef jerky in this 9-tray dehydrator for $170 (Reg. $230+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator (3926TB) for $169.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Currently listed from $238 on Amazon, we have seen it go for as high as $300 or more in the last few months. Today’s deal is $5 under the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Whether it’s fruit, veggies, or meats, this Excalibur is a great way to create your own homemade snacks and effectively save you money in the process. It features 15-square feet of drying space spread across nine different racks as well as poly-screen inserts “to prevent foods from sticking.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,700 Amazon customers and ships with a 5-year warranty. More details below.

Now, if you’re unsure about the whole homemade dehydration scene, opting for a smaller and more affordable model to get started might be a safer bet. Something like this highly-rated Presto Dehydro Electric Food Dehydrator can get the job done for under $39. It doesn’t offer up nearly as much as space, nor will you get the 5-year warranty, but it is a great way to get your feet wet and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 2,700 Amazon customers.

You’ll find loads of notable price drops in our Home Goods Guide today including DIY tools for around the house, glassware, small kitchen appliances, and much more. But whatever you do, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best new cookbooks for this spring.

Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator:

The 3926TB by Excalibur comes with 9 trays, a total of 15 square feet of drying space, 26 hour timer and an adjustable thermostat temperature control that ranges from 105°F to 165°F preserving the nutrients in herbs and produce and making it safe to dehydrate meat for jerky. The fan, heating element and thermostat are in the back of the unit, so cool air is drawn in, heated and then distributed evenly over each tray.

