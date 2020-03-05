Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Eddie Bauer, Nordstrom Rack, Cuisinart Coffee Maker, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Eddie Bauer offers 50% off all camp fleece items, tights, and chino pants
- REI End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off The North Face, Columbia, more
- Columbia’s Steen Mountain Vest is just $18 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $35)
- Backcountry’s Winter Clearance is offering up to 65% off snow and ski outerwear
- Hautelook’s Sketchers Sale offers shoes for women from just $30
Casual and Formalwear |
- Old Navy takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off your purchase
- Nordstrom Rack has hundreds of new markdowns up to 70% off: Cole Haan, Nike, more
- Nautica offers deals from just $6 during its Pre-Spring Clearance Event
- Banana Republic takes 40% off your purchase, today only with deals from $20
- GAP Factory offers 60% off all t-shirts and up to 60% off sitewide
Home Goods and more |
- Simple Modern water bottles and tumblers start from just $9 at Amazon today
- Cuisinart’s Conical Burr Coffee Mill hits the Amazon low at $42 (Reg. $65+)
- These Casper Hybrid Mattress deals won’t keep you up at night: Up to $232 off
- KitchenAid’s Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixers are up to $180 off today
- Make your own beef jerky in this 9-tray dehydrator for $170 (Reg. $230+)
