Amazon is currently offering the Casper Sleep Hybrid 12-inch Twin Mattress for $562.50 shipped once clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $795, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, is $62 under the lowest we’ve seen prior, and a new all-time low. Comprised of four layers of premium foam, Casper’s 12-inch Sleep Hybrid differentiates itself from other mattresses in the company’s stable thanks to the inclusion of springs, hence the hybrid name. You’ll still enjoy the same breathability and bounce as the typical Casper mattress, but now with added support that “treats your shoulders and hips differently for better spine alignment.” As someone who’s been sleeping on one of the brand’s mattresses for well over a year now, I can easily recommend them to anyone thinking about trying out the bed in a box. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional details on this Casper mattress deal.

Other Casper mattress deals include:

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the Casper Sleep Pillow to $55.25 when clipping the on-page coupon. That takes $10 off the going rate and matches the all-time low. If you’ll need something even larger to rest your head on, the king size version is seeing the same 15% discount, dropping from $85 down to a new low of $72.25 with the on-page coupon. With plenty of savings left over from picking up any of the mattresses, this is a great buy. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 470 customers.

Casper Sleep Hybrid 12-inch Mattress features:

Casper was created to re-imagine sleep from the ground up. All of Casper Sleep products are developed in-house by our award-winning research & development team. Casper was named one of fast Company’s most innovative companies in the world and the Casper mattress was crowned one of time magazine’s best inventions.

