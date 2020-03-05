Columbia’s Steen Mountain Vest is just $18 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering the Columbia Men’s Steens Mountain Full Zip Soft Fleece Vest in the color Grill Black for $17.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at up to $35, that’s matched with the lowest rate we’ve seen in over three months. This vest is perfect for spring outings and it can easily be layered. It’s also lightweight and can easily be packed away when not in use. Better yet, it’s machine washable to stay looking nice for years to come. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,500 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today or be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional sales from top retailers.

With your savings you can complete your look with the Soffe Long-Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt for $9. This t-shirt is great for layering and comes in an array of color options. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 4,000 reviews.

Columbia’s Steens Mountain Vest features:

SOFT FABRIC: This Columbia Men’s Steens Mountain Vest fleece is crafted of soft 100% polyster MTR filament fleece for ultimate warmth.

HANDY FEATURES: This Columbia men’s fleece vest features two side zippered security pockets to keep your small items secure.

ULTIMATE COMFORT: With a collared neck and full zip closure, this Columbia men’s fleece vest is the perfect layering piece for ultimate comfort and warmth during cold winter days.

