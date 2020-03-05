Cuisinart’s Conical Burr Coffee Mill hits the Amazon low at $42 (Reg. $65+)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Programmable Conical Burr Mill (CBM-18N) for $41.88 shipped. Regularly up to $100, it still fetches as much from Bed Bath and Beyond while Amazon has sold it for between $65 and $80 over the last year or so. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. While there are certainly higher-end options, today’s deal is a great opportunity to score a more capable machine by comparison to some of the basic models out there without spending a fortune. This conical burr grinder features an 18-position selector from ultra-fine espresso to extra coarse brew for things like French press setups. You’ll find a 1/2-pound capacity hopper and a stainless steel build as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, the Cuisinart Programmable Conical Burr Mill sits in between some of the high-end options and the budget-solutions. But if you don’t need all those precision grind settings, something like the Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill is a great alternative at $37 if the KRUPS Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder won’t do the trick at $15.

Speaking of coffee, hit up our video reviews on the Breville Barista Pro and the Wacaco Pipamoka. Then head over to our Home Goods Guide for additional kitchenware deals and much more.

Cuisinart Programmable Conical Burr Mill:

Fully programmable 1/2 pound capacity hopper

Cup selector from 1-14 for your precise amount of coffee

18 position grind selector from ultra-fine for espresso to extra coarse for French press.

Removable grind chamber, heavy duty motor, cord storage. BPA Free

Conical burr grinder delivers a full-flavor, uniform grind without heating the beans.

