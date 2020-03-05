Eddie Bauer offers 50% off all camp fleece items, tights, and chino pants

Starting today, Eddie Bauer offers 50% off all camp fleece, trail tights, and chino pants. Prices are as marked. Plus, take an extra 50% off clearance with promo code LEAP at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Camp Fleece 1/4 Zip Pullover that’s marked down to $25 and originally was priced at $50. This pullover can be worn year-round and pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, khakis, and more. Its brushed fleece material was made to be ultra soft and it’s available in several color options. This style can also easily be layered during cold weather outings. Best of all? The camp pullover is also available in a women’s option for just $30. Find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Sherpa-Lined Camp Fleece 1/4-Zip $30 (Orig. $60)
- Camp Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie $30 (Orig. $60)
- Camp Fleece 1/4 Zip Pullover $25 (Orig. $50)
- Camp Fleece Jogger Pants $25 (Orig. $50)
- Legend Wash Flex Chino Pants $30 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cozy Camp Full-Zip Hoodie $28 (Orig. $55)
- Cozy Camp 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt $30 (Orig. $60)
- Cozy Camp Funnel-Neck Tunic $35 (Orig. $70)
- High Rise Trail Tight Leggings $45 (Orig. $90)
- Trail Mix Hybrid Leggings $30 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
