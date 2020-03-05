Level up macOS Catalina’s Sidecar with this gooseneck iPad mount for a mere $7

EasyAcc.A Store (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the EasyAcc Gooseneck iPad Mount for $6.99 Prime shipped when coupon code VJS6UJFJ has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $11 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. Whether you’re a fan of macOS Catalina or not, Sidecar is arguably one of its best features. With it, iPad owners are empowered to use its screen as a secondary display. Last I checked, it’s not very ergonomic to look directly down at a monitor. Thankfully this affordable gooseneck mount allows you to place an iPad upright or wherever you find it is best suited. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you do plan on using your iPad as a secondary display, nabbing a box of Endust Screen Wipes for $5 will help you keep it smudge-free. There are a total of 42-wipes inside, providing an easy way to clean your screen for quite a while.

Have an old Mac that can’t doesn’t support Sidecar? It may be time to upgrade. Today only, you can score get a 13-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB for $1,099. This model originally sold for $500 more, offering up a considerable amount of savings.

EasyAcc Gooseneck iPad Mount features:

This ergonomic gooseneck tablet holder is compatible with all 4-10.6 inch cell phones and tablets, such as: iPad mini, iPad 9.7-inch to 11-inch, iPhone 11, Galaxy Tab A, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!