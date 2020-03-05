Score a 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, + an i7 in HP’s Pavilion X360: $650 (Reg. $1,250)

HP is offering its Pavilion x360 Laptop with 1.8GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $649.99 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy has a lower-specced and non-360-degree model that’s similar to today’s lead deal available for around $780. The Pavilion x360 has a going rate of $1,250 and this is the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering an i7 processor, this laptop also packs 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, offering plenty of power and storage space for anything you could throw at it. Plus, the 360-degree design gives you the ability to use this laptop as a tablet or in tent mode when watching a movie. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Prefer a Chromebook instead of a full-blown Windows machine? Well, you’re in luck. The Dell 14-inch Chromebook is down to $349 today. That’s a $200 savings and it sports a 10-hour battery life and a 128GB SSD.
However, fans of Apple will want to check out this $99 off deal that we found on the company’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Air. Packing a Retina display and support for Apple’s Smart Keyboard, this iPad is a great option for those in search of a tablet.
HP Pavilion x360 Laptop features:
- Live life without limits with a laptop that gets things done. With an Intel® processor, multitasking feels easy and fast.
- Stand out with a fresh new design that blends unique patterns, tones, and finishes. A new hourglass shape and 360-degree hinge lets you open your laptop fast and easy to get into the perfect position to work, write, watch and play.
- Your photos and videos fill more of the screen with a 3-sided micro-edge display. Experience rich authentic sound with dual speakers and HP Audio Boost with Audio by B&O.
