Score a 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, + an i7 in HP’s Pavilion X360: $650 (Reg. $1,250)

HP is offering its Pavilion x360 Laptop with 1.8GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $649.99 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy has a lower-specced and non-360-degree model that’s similar to today’s lead deal available for around $780. The Pavilion x360 has a going rate of $1,250 and this is the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering an i7 processor, this laptop also packs 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, offering plenty of power and storage space for anything you could throw at it. Plus, the 360-degree design gives you the ability to use this laptop as a tablet or in tent mode when watching a movie. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Prefer a Chromebook instead of a full-blown Windows machine? Well, you’re in luck. The Dell 14-inch Chromebook is down to $349 today. That’s a $200 savings and it sports a 10-hour battery life and a 128GB SSD.

However, fans of Apple will want to check out this $99 off deal that we found on the company’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Air. Packing a Retina display and support for Apple’s Smart Keyboard, this iPad is a great option for those in search of a tablet.

HP Pavilion x360 Laptop features:

Live life without limits with a laptop that gets things done. With an Intel® processor, multitasking feels easy and fast.

Stand out with a fresh new design that blends unique patterns, tones, and finishes. A new hourglass shape and 360-degree hinge lets you open your laptop fast and easy to get into the perfect position to work, write, watch and play.

Your photos and videos fill more of the screen with a 3-sided micro-edge display. Experience rich authentic sound with dual speakers and HP Audio Boost with Audio by B&O.

